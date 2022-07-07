TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

