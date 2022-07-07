Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.