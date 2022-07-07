Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,552.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

