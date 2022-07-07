Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

