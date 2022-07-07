Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

