UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.