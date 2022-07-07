UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

