Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

