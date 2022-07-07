Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

UNM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 338,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 70,099 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

