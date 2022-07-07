Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

