Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

