Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

