Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $334.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

