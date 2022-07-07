Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $202.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

