Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

