Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $153.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22.

