Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.