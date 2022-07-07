Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

