Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

