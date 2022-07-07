Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

