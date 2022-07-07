Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

