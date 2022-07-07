Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VNCE stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $100,691. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

