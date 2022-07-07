Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VNCE stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
About Vince (Get Rating)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
