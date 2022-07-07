Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,300 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

