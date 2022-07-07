Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 24,700 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,731 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

