Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,600 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after acquiring an additional 169,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

