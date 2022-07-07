Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,600 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.