Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

