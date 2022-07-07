Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,500 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $256,944,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

