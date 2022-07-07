Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 17,800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

