Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 2,600 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $263,141,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 460,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after purchasing an additional 153,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $75,142,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

