Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NIO opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.
NIO Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
