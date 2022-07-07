Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after purchasing an additional 860,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,555,000 after purchasing an additional 396,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

