Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

