Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.41 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

