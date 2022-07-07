Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $110.47 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

