Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

