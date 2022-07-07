Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.08 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,288,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 121,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $930.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

