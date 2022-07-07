Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.08 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of NOW worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $133,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
