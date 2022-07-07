Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $148.93 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

