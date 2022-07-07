Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.14 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $104.75 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

