Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $150.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

