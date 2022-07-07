Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.18 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

