Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.28 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

