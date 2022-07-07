Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.37 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

