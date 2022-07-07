Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of Insteel Industries worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $675.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

About Insteel Industries (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

