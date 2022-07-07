Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

