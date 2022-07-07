Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 282.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $7,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $90.04 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.21.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

