Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $114.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

