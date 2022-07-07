Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

