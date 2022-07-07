Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,818,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

